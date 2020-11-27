Apple offering free three-month Apple News+ trial through November 30

Apple launched a promotional Apple News+ offer this week that nets new users free access to the service for three months, two months longer than the typical one-month trial.

Announced in a tweet posted to the official Apple News+ Twitter account, Apple's limited trial offer went live on Wednesday and is valid through Monday in Australia, Canada the UK and the U.S.

The standard Apple News+ trial period is capped at one month. Apple's news service is available for $9.99 a month or as part of the $29.95 Premiere Apple One bundle.

This week's promotion arrives as Apple struggles to gain new subscribers amid a tepid response from both customers and participating publications. In July, Apple issued a similar program to woo back former subscribers.

Apple rarely publicizes figures for Apple News, but in April said the service had 125 million users across its free and paid tiers.