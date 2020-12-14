Apple releases Final Cut Pro update with new Facebook, YouTube sharing options

Apple on Monday released minor updates to Final Cut Pro and its other video apps that introduce new options for sharing videos to YouTube and Facebook.

New in this version is a feature that creates a new file specifically for each video platform, and users will be able to select resolution, compression, and captions. From there, users can easily upload the files to Facebook or YouTube.

Along with the new share option, the Final Cut Pro update also includes stability improvements, though no other details were released.

Final Cut Pro got an update for YouTube & Facebook specific exports. Even has the option to export with captions. pic.twitter.com/khhlWmcjN0 — Gregory McFadden (@GregoryMcFadden) December 14, 2020

Along with Final Cut Pro, the sharing option was also added to iMovie, Clips, and Compressor.

Apple last updated Final Cut Pro, and dropped the "X" from its moniker, in November. That update, released alongside a similar update for Logic, introduced support for the company's new slate of M1 Mac models.

The company also introduced minor stability improvements to Clips and Developer on Monday, including fixes for two bugs in Clips.

Final Cut Pro is available from the Mac App Store for $299.99. The other apps are also available from the Mac App Store, and are free except for Compressor, which costs $49.99.