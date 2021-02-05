'The Snoopy Show' promotion takes over Apple's website

The regular Apple website has been transformed with the addition of characters from "The Snoopy Show" on Apple TV+, including the Red Baron flying an iPhone.

To promote the debut of "The Snoopy Show" on Apple TV+, Apple has handed over its website to characters from the show. Ranging from a regular promotional still, to having "Charlie Brown" characters interacting with Apple's usual product displays, the promotion has taken over the entire front page of Apple.com.

The top of the page shows a banner poster for the show, plus animated dancing from Snoopy. Further down the page, the normal image showing the iPhone 12 range is still there in the same position, and looking the same as before — but Snoopy is flying the red phone.

Similarly, the lightness of the iPad Air 4 beneath it is emphazied. The normal almost completely side-on shot is altered as Woodstock — the little yellow bird — and his friends, apparently lift it up to carry it away.

Then the HomePod mini spot on the page sees Snoopy and Woodstock dancing again. While the regular Apple TV ad that rounds off the page is as it ever was, except the image shown on the television screen is from "The Snoopy Show."

This is not the first time that Apple has turned over its front page. Each January, it replaces all of its advertizing with a page honoring Dr Martin Luther King, Jr.