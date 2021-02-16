New Apple service system could make iPhone repairs easier, more efficient

Apple will soon introduce a new same-unit repair method for iPhone 12 problems that would normally require a device replacement, the company told service providers Tuesday.

The issue appears to focus on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini devices that won't power on or that are experiencing issues with their logic board, Face ID system, or enclosure.

Instead of a whole-unit replacement, technicians will get access to a new "iPhone Rear System" part to fix these problems. The repair would include all of the components in the rear half of an iPhone besides the display and rear camera.

Technicians will be able to start offering the same-unit repairs on Feb. 23, Apple said in an internal memo to Authorized Service Providers seen by MacRumors.

The move would be a departure from past repair policies, and could make for faster and more efficient service. For example, technicians could repair an iPhone that has cracked rear glass by affixing the "iPhone Rear System" to the original display and rear camera setup.

According to Apple, the new rear system will be available in all countries where the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are sold. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max don't appear to be eligible at this time.