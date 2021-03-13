Apple touts iPhone 12 durability in 'Cook' ad

Apple on Friday shared a new iPhone 12 ad to its official YouTube channel, touting the durability of the flagship handset as it weathers an onslaught of eggs, vegetables, flour and more in a frantic cooking session.

Aptly titled "Cook," the commercial focuses on iPhone 12's ability to withstand the elements — in this case a whirlwind of food.

"More spill and splash resistant than ever. Ceramic Shield, tougher than any smartphone glass. Relax, it's iPhone," Apple says.

Set to "Sauce" by Naïka, the ad follows an iPhone user as he makes a meal (mess) in the kitchen. Used as a digital recipe book, complete with video tutorials, the iPhone is dropped, shaken, covered in flour, splattered with batter and slammed with a pepper mill.

The ad ends with the man washing the handset off under a faucet.

Apple has released a steady stream of ads highlighting iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro's various features like high quality cameras, Dolby Vision, privacy and more. The company's "Shot on iPhone" campaign is also going strong and continues to yield impressive images from iPhone owners around the world.