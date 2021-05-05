Otterbox announces new MagSafe folio and wallet for iPhone 12

Otterbox is expanding its MagSafe accessory lineup with two new items — a magnetic Folio and a magnetic wallet that attach to your iPhone 12.

Otterbox, known for making ultra-rugged cases designed to protect your phone from bumps, drops, spills, and splashes, has expanded its MagSafe lineup by adding two new accessories available for the iPhone 12.

The first is Otterbox's Folio for MagSafe, a convenient snap-on folio that keeps your iPhone's screen free from scratches. It features three slots for storing your cards and cash, and a built-in shield protects your cards from magnetic damage. The Otterbox folio is available for all phones in the iPhone 12 lineup and costs $49.95.

The second is a brand new MagSafe compatible wallet designed to snap onto the back of an iPhone 12. It's made of durable synthetic leather, features card and cash slots, and a convenient thumb access slot for quick retrieval of your most used cards.

Like the MagSafe Folio, the Wallet for MagSafe features a shield to prevent your cards from magnetic damage. The Otterbox MagSafe Wallet is available directly from Otterbox for $39.99.