Spatial Audio lands on Apple Music after WWDC launch

The Apple Music streaming service is gaining its support for Spatial Audio on Monday, with Apple starting to roll out the feature to subscribers.

Briefly mentioned during the WWDC 2021 keynote, Apple is enabling Spatial Audio in Apple Music. The feature, which was originally announced on May 17 alongside Lossless Audio, was leaked as launching on Monday via the Apple Music app itself over the weekend before the keynote.

"We recently announced spatial audio for Apple Music, with the incredible multi-dimensional sound experience of Dolby Atmos, and we're excited that it's available starting today," said Senior Engineering Program Manager Gagan Gupta.

Apple said "thousands" of songs will use the feature at launch, and name-checked Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, and The Weeknd as musical acts offering tracks with Dolby Atmos support. Listeners will be able to hear the music in a simulated 3D audio space, giving more depth and directionality to audio that adjusts when the user moves their head.

To use Spatial Audio, users need to be using AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, or Beats headphones equipped with the H1 or W1 chip for wireless communications.

Apple Music is not the only app to gain Spatial Audio capabilities. During the keynote, iOS 15 was revealed to add Spatial Audio support to FaceTime, while support will also be incorporated into macOS Monterey and tvOS 15.

