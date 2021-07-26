New 'Shot on iPhone 12' video gives film-making tips and tricks

Apple has published a new video showing off different iPhone 12 filmmaking techniques for aspiring cinematographers and casual users alike.

The three and a half minute clip focuses on DIY and improvised techniques with the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. That includes using a headlamp and a bike wheel to create an interesting lighting effect, or mimicking a crane shot by dropping an iPhone onto a dog bed. There are also tips on using the Ultra Wide Camera to create fun perspective tricks.

"Commissioned by Apple. A behind the scenes look at just how simple filmmaking can really be," Apple said of the video."Learn a few simple iPhone filmmaking techniques to turn your movies into The Movies."