Apple Watch SE ships with new USB-C charging cable

Apple's soon to be mid-tier Apple Watch SE now ships with the company's Magnetic Fast Charger, a USB-C cable designed to accommodate the enhanced charging capabilities of Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple this week updated online store listings to note the inclusion of a "1m Magnetic Charger to USB-C Cable" with all Apple Watch SE purchases. The new information is located in the "What's in the box" section of Apple Watch SE purchase pages on Apple.com.

While not specified by Apple, the cable is thought to be the Magnetic Fast Charger announced alongside Apple Watch Series 7 on Tuesday. The company only fields one USB-C Watch cable, and a discontinued USB-C variant that dates back to 2018 is no longer available for purchase.

Previously, Apple Watch SE shipped with Apple's standard Magnetic Charging Cable, which terminates in a USB-A connector. That cable still ships with Apple Watch Series 3.

Because Apple Watch SE is unable to take advantage of the increased power throughput provided by the new cable, the accessory's inclusion will be of limited use to buyers beyond improved compliance with modern computers and adapters.

The change was spotted by MacRumors on Thursday.

Apple Watch Series 7 integrates an enhanced charging system that provides 33% faster charging than Apple Watch Series 6 when using the Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable with Apple's 20W adapter. According to Apple, the device can reach an 80% charge in 45 minutes, while 8 minutes of charging provides 8 hours of sleep tracking.