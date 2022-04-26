Jamf announces new security-focused tools for business, education

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Jamf has unveiled a slate of new updates to its mobile device management platforms, including a new Jamf Trust app and additional features for Jamf protect.

The Apple-focused MDM company debuted the features at a spring keynote event. According to Jamf, the new features are aimed at improving security in the current "work anywhere environments."

For example, Jamf announced new endpoint security features for macOS, including a network threat protection option, comprehensive logging for security teams, and removal storage for sensitive data.

The security focus extended to Jamf Trust, a new app for users that will power workflows related to Jamf security products. The app will integrate Jamf Data Policy, Jamf Threat Defense, and Jamf Private Access and will be available on a range off platforms, from macOS to iOS.

Jamf Trust will also work with another new tool announced Tuesday: Jamf Safe Internet. The app is aimed at the education market and will se content filtering and network threat prevention features to block unsafe content and malicious attacks.

"Whether you're looking to scale your growing business with Apple, empower your staff to securely work on their personal device, eliminate the inefficiencies of app management or deliver a secure and productive environment to employees and students, Jamf has you covered," said Jamf CEO Dean Hager.