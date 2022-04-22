Apple pulling the plug on Fleetsmith device management service in October

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Existing users of Apple's Fleetsmith device management service have been notified that it will be discontinued on October 21, and no new users can now be added.

In principle, Fleetsmith is similar to both Jamf and the new Apple Business Essentials, in that it aimed to help large companies manage the Apple devices they distribute to their staff. Originally a third-party service, it was bought by Apple in 2020.

The service then immediately lost its previous support for third-party apps. Administrators using the service could then not deploy, for instance, Zoom, to their Apple devices.

Now in a new support document, Apple has announced that the service is closing entirely. As of April 21, 2022, no new users can be added.

Then from October 21, 2022, existing users will no longer be able to log in or use the service. Apple's support documentation recommends migrating to a different mobile device management (MDM) solution.