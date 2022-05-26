Apple's iTunes Pass is now rebranded as 'Apple Account Card' for iOS 15.5 users

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple has updated the Wallet app with a new "Apple Account Card" option, replacing the outdated iTunes Pass.

In April, it was discovered that Apple's iTunes Pass was likely going to be rebranded into "Apple Account Card."

The change, spotted by 9to5Mac, was seen as the next logical step in moving away from the iTunes branding.

The Apple Account card functions the same way as iTunes Pass did and can be used to purchase subscriptions, music, movies, apps, and Apple products.

However, one notable change is that the Apple Account card can be used with Apple Pay. This allows users to check out at the Apple Store using tap to pay, rather than using the previous QR code system.