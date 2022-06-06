macOS Ventura will let you use your iPhone as a webcam

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Announced at 2022 WWDC, Apple is adding a feature for the iPhone to natively act as a webcam in macOS Ventura for users of iOS 16.

The company is adding even more functionality to Continuity, its technology to help its devices work together. A Mac running macOS Ventura can recognize an iPhone automatically, and run the iPhone camera when it's nearby.

The iPhone doesn't even need to be turned on or selected in the macOS Finder. The feature, called Continuity Camera, requires a Mac and iPhone with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on. Additionally, both devices have to be signed in to the same Apple ID with two-factor authentication enabled.

The feature includes many photographic configurations already familiar to iPhone owners. Styles such as Center Stage, Portrait Mode, and a new Studio Light option helps light up the owner's face while dimming the background.

Center Stage uses an iPhone or iPad's Wide Angle lens to automatically zoom into the person speaking or moving to make sure the view keeps the person in the center of the image.

Continuity Camera also used the Ultra Wide camera to make use of Desk view. This shows the user's face while also showing an overview of the person's workspace.