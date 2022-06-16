Apple releases M2-specific macOS Monterey 12.4 update ahead of MacBook Pro release

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Ahead of the 14-inch MacBook Pro release, Apple has updated macOS Monterey with a small revision specifically for the Apple Silicon M2 processor.

The macOS Monterey update arrives a full month after macOS 12.4 was first released to the public. However, it appears to be an updated directed at Macs running an M2 processor, which aren't available for purchase yet.

Only those with the M2 processor will receive the update. Presumably, pre-release review models are the only active M2 Macs outside of Apple.

The update uses the same macOS 12.4 version number, but it has an increased build number. It is build number 21F2092, up from 21F79.