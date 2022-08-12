New Apple ad says that Apple One bundle offers 'the best of Apple' in one place

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple has shared a new ad spot promoting its Apple One bundle, which includes a number of the company's services at a discounted monthly rate.

The quick thirty-second video dubs the Apple One subscription as a way to get "the best of Apple" all in one package. It gives an overview of the included services, ranging from Apple Arcade to Apple News.

Apple first launched its Apple One bundle in 2020. There are three different tiers of Apple One, including an Individual tier, a Family tier, and a Premier tier.

Individual accounts, which cost $14.95 a month, come with 50GB of iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade.

The more expensive Family Plan includes 200GB of iCloud data, Apple Music for up to six people via Family Sharing, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade. It costs $19.95 per month.