Apple eases COVID-19 policies to encourage returning to the office

Apple will ease its COVID-19 policies for employees

Apple is changing its corporate worker COVID-19 policy and will no longer require employees to get tested before entering the office.

The company's measures during earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic included encouraging employees to get vaccinated and ramped up testing for employees in 2021. In March 2022, Apple eventually dropped its mask mandates for corporate and retail employees as the pandemic eased.

Recent news from Platformer's Zoe Schiffer reveals that Apple will reportedly stop mandating employees to test before coming to work, starting on January 30. The company will also roll back its special sick leave policy, which previously allowed unlimited sick leave for workers experiencing covid symptoms.

Apple is making changes to its Covid-19 policy, and will stop mandating employees test before coming into the office. It's also rolling back its special sick leave policy, which previously allowed for unlimited sick leave for workers experiencing covid symptoms. — Zo Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) January 25, 2023

Sick leave for employees ends in August 2023. Until then, employees get a maximum of 5 days of sick leave if they test positive for COVID-19.

In February 2022, Apple increased benefits for Apple Store employees in the US, including adding sick time and vacation days to attract and retain retail workers. It also provided raises to employees as another effort to keep retail staff.