Apple Arcade is here, play over 100 exclusive titles for $4.99 a month

Apple Arcade is here, play over 100 exclusive titles for $4.99 a monthApple's play-all-you-want service, Apple Arcade is now available for the iPhone, and will arrive on the iPad and Apple TV on September 30.
Announced at WWDC in June, Apple Arcade is Apple's newest subscription service. Apple Arcade allows players to pay a small monthly subscription fee and get access to a vast library of games.
All games within Apple Arcade are free of in-app advertising and in-app purchases. Apple Arcade titles are also playable offline, meaning that users won't need to worry about busting through their data caps.
Apple says that no game service has ever launched with so many games. Apple Arcade gives players a chance to check out over 100 games from over 35 different gaming studios. Some of the most notable studios include Bossa Studios, Disney, Konami, Lego, Sega, and more.
There are plenty of exclusives to check out, as well as a few ports of popular titles from other platforms. Titles to look out for are Frogger in Toy Town, Hot Lava, Lego Brawls, and Cards of Darkness.
After their device has been updated to iOS 13, users can find Apple Arcade in its own tab in the App Store. Once subscribed, players will be able to download the games they're interested in directly from the Apple Arcade tab. Currently Apple Arcade is available to anyone running iOS 13 on their iPhone, but will hit iPad and tvOS on September 30.
Apple Arcade costs $4.99 per month and comes with a one-month free trial. Additionally, Apple Arcade works with Family Sharing, meaning that one subscription can cover up to six different people.