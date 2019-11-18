New Olloclip lenses and cases enhance cameras on iPhone 11, Pro, Pro Max

The bolt-on lens manufacturer Olloclip has released a new range of protective cases and one-piece clip lenses for Apple's latest iPhones, bringing them a new macro feature plus extra stability.





Long-time makers of extra lenses for the Apple iPhone and other smartphones, Olloclip has now updated its range to fit the new iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max . These lenses clip on to the phone and provided extra photography and video features such as a macro zoom for what the company describes as like using a "digital microscope.""With the arrival of the iPhone 11 series and Samsung's new S series, Olloclip is proud to continue innovating exciting solutions for mobile photographers who just want to shoot on their phones," said CEO Jim Weisz."Olloclip's unique unibody clips make attachment to the phone a breeze, and our precise engineering ensures that whatever lens is being used fits perfectly every time," he continued.The company is selling two new types of case for each of the 2019 model iPhones. There's a Classic Case which is clear with a black rim, and a Charcoal one with a darker finish. Both cost $39.99 direct from the maker The lenses are being sold both in kit collections and individually. On their own, lenses come in one of ten types from telephoto to ultrawide, and costing from $39.99 to $119.99. Users have to also buy a clip in order to add any of the lenses to their phones, and that retails for $29.99.This clip is a new design especially for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The company says that it is redesigning its clip for the iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The reworked clip will let owners use the new lenses from some time in December.Olloclip also says that it will be offering a series of three lens kits, although currently only the ElitePack and Macro ProPack are available on its site.The former includes the new clip plus the macro lens and telephoto one for $129. The latter, the Macro ProPack, features a choice of clip plus all five macro lenses in a custom case for $199.99.The third option is to be an Olloclip StartPack. For $79.99, it includes the telephoto lens, a Superwide Start lens and an Ultrawide Start Lens.Most recently, Olloclip introduced a Pro and Intro version of its clip-on lenses and AppleInsider has previously recommended Olloclip for iPhone X as the best budget lens system.