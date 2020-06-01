Apple Card payment deferment program extended through June

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Apple Card customers can now defer their payments through June without any penalties.

The Customer Assistance Program first allowed Apple Card customers to defer their payments in the month of March. Since then, Apple and Goldman Sachs have extended the program through April and May as well.

Cardholders should now be receiving emails that the program applies to payments deferred through the end of June in the midst of continuing economic uncertainty due to coronavirus. Although penalties and additional interest charges will be waved, balances will still accrue interest.

To enroll in the program, customers must explicitly opt-in by contacting a support representative through the Wallet app on an iPhone.