iPad Pro used to create AR effects in music video for Olivia Rodrigo's 'brutal'

Pop singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo used an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to design some of the augmented reality effects for her latest music video.

The music video for "brutal," which was released on Monday, features custom AR face masks created using Apple's iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. Alongside the music video's debut, Rodrigo also shared a few clips to TikTok and Instagram showing her editing the face masks.

In addition to the "Made with iPad" branding in the clip, Apple is also promoting the new music video in the Browse tab on Apple Music.

This isn't the first time Apple has partnered with an artist to promote its products. Back in 2019, it teamed up with Selena Gomez on a music video that was shot on iPhone. The video for Lady Gaga's 2020 single "Stupid Love" was also shot on iPhone.