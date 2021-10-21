Apple confirms new MacBook Pro models have only slower UHS-II SD card slots

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple's new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are equipped with a midline SD card slot supporting the UHS-II standard, rather than the substantially faster USH-III, the company has confirmed.

The UHS-II standard allows for read and write speeds of up to 312MB/s, which is lower than the UHS-III standard's read and write speeds of up to 624MB/s. Apple confirmed the SD card slot's specs to The Verge, which noted that opting for the UHS-II standard isn't "as forward looking" as UHS-III.

The UHS-III standard, which supports the fastest SD card read and write speeds, was first introduced in 2017. Some professional users had hoped that Apple would opt for the newer and faster standard on the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro models are the first in years to feature ports other than USB-C. They come equipped with the aforementioned SD card slot, as well as an HDMI port for connecting to displays or TVs. Like the SD card slot, Apple's HDMI port is midrange — limited to HDMI 2.0, instead of HDMI 2.1.

The new MacBook Pro models also feature a trio of Thunderbolt 4 ports and the return of an Apple MagSafe-style charging port. Users can charge their new Macs with either the MagSafe 3 port or any of the three Thunderbolt ports.

In addition to the expanded port selection, the new MacBook Pro models also feature significantly upgraded M1 chips, mini-LED displays with ProMotion, and full-sized function keys instead of a Touch Bar.