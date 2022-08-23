Tim Cook, Jony Ive, Laurene Powell-Jobs will discuss Steve Jobs' legacy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be speaking at Vox Media's Code conference, with former Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive and Laurene Powell Jobs also set to appear to talk about Steve Jobs

Code 2022 will run from September 6 to September 8, with the three-day event taking place at the Beverly Hilton in California. A number of major Apple names will be in attendance over the three days.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is listed as one of the many speakers that will be there, though his appearance isn't entirely out of the ordinary.

Jony Ive, the former Chief Design Officer and now co-founder of design firm LoveFrom, will also be speaking. So will Laurene Powell Jobs, the founder and chair of the Emerson Collective, who is also the widow of Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs.

In a tweet, Kara Swisher confirmed the trio will be talking together to talk about Jobs. In her last session for Code after 20 years, Swisher tells of how Jobs was her first interview, and that she invited the three "who knew him best to discuss his lasting impact."

This will be my last session of Code after 20 years. I thought it critical to gauge the impact of the tech icon who was the very 1st interview: Steve Jobs. So, I am bringing together the trio who knew him best to discuss his lasting impact: @tim_cook @laurenepowell and Jony Ive. pic.twitter.com/XIN7Ww9G18 — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) August 23, 2022

Other notable speakers include Amazon president and CEO Andy Jassy, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, and California governor Gavin Newsom.

Apple management has repeatedly made appearances at the conference in previous years. Craig Federighi and Eddy Cue appeared onstage during the 2014 event, and Jeff Williams spoke in 2015.