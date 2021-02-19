Apple to support winter storm relief efforts in Texas, other US states

Apple will make contributions to local community organizations in Texas and beyond as work continues to restore order amid a brutal winter storm.

CEO Tim Cook announced the planned donation in a post to Twitter on Thursday. He failed to offer specifics, though the company typically provides between $1 million to $2 million in disaster aid, depending on the severity of the event.

"Our hearts are with everyone across Texas and around the U.S., including many of our team members, as they endure the impact of the harsh winter storms," Cook said in a tweet. "Apple will be making a financial contribution to local, community-based organizations to support their relief efforts."

Harsh cold has left at least 38 people dead nationwide, while millions of people are without water and power as unusually severe weather grips Texas, The New York Times reports. Many homes are facing frigid indoor temperatures and flooding from burst pipes, while a boil water advisory currently extends to some 13 million residents in the state.

In Texas and beyond, heavy snow and ice are disrupting car travel, grounding planes, causing stock-outs at stores, threatening medical facilities and slowing coronavirus vaccine distribution.