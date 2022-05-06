Beats unveils new Powerbeats Pro in collaboration with London designer

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple's Beats by Dre subsidiary has released a new limited-edition version of its Powerbeats Pro headphones in collaboration with London designer Paria Farzaneh.

The special edition Bluetooth headphones feature a special yellow and dark purple pattern inspired by Farzaneh's designs. Farzaneh is an English-Iranian designer based in the U.K.

Our collaboration with @pariafarzaneh is available now. Shop the special-edition Powerbeats Pro. https://t.co/MAJfmFUlML pic.twitter.com/y5mWyDLRPu — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) May 6, 2022

Along with the unique "funky yellow and dark purple" pattern on the Powerbeats Pro and case, the Beats headphones also come with a special box and stickers inside.

Apple's Beats by Dre brand routinely collaborates with other companies, organizations, and designers on special edition products. Back in February, for example, Beats teamed up with the NBA on a themed pair of Powerbeats Pro.