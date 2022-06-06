New iMessage edit and unsend features have 15-minute time limit

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

In iOS 16, you'll be able to edit and unsend texts sent through the Messages app — but there is a time limit.

When iOS 16 makes its appearance in the fall, Messages will get a slate of new features. Two new features allow users a bit of control over what messages they send to other iMessage users.

Users will be able to edit messages, giving them a chance to fix pesky typos or expand on texts as needed. They'll also be able to "unsend" messages, allowing them to remove them from the chat entirely.

These features are exclusive to messages sent through iMessage, designated by their blue background. The feature will not work at all with "green bubble" SMS messaging, meaning the message will remain as-is when first sent.

The new features come with a couple of caveats. The first is that they have a strict time limit. You'll only have 15 minutes to edit or unsend a message — after that, it can't be altered.

Apple also notes that older versions of iOS will not respond to unsend requests. In those cases, recipients on older versions of the OS will be able to see messages even if they are deleted on the sender's end.

After a discussion with Apple, AppleInsider has confirmed the time limit and the restrictions to older versions of iMessage and SMS recipients.