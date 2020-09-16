Apple releases Safari 14 for macOS Catalina, Mojave users

Apple on Wednesday released Safari 14 for current Macs ahead of an expected macOS Big Sur launch later in 2020.

Among other new additions, Safari 14 delivers customizable start pages, a new Privacy Report feature, and general performance enhancements. The update also squashes several bugs and security vulnerabilities in WebKit, including those related to cross-site scripting attacks and arbitrary code execution.

Users on macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave can download Safari 14 by heading to the System Preferences menu and clicking the Software Update button.

Apple's full release notes for Safari 14 are available below:

Safari 14.0 introduces new features, even faster performance, and improved security.

- New tab bar design shows more tabs on screen and displays favicons by default

- Customizable start page allows you to set a background image and add new sections

- Privacy Report shows cross-site trackers that are being blocked by Intelligent Tracking Prevention

- Removes support for Adobe Flash for improved security

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.