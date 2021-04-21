Apple Music editorial content gets its own Apple News channel

In an effort to amplify interviews, playlists, and other news surrounding Apple Music, Apple has created a dedicated channel in the Apple News app.

Apple Music has been home to many interviews and music-related announcements, but users would need to discover this on their own. Interviews would be contained in video or audio formats, and text for the content rarely, if ever, existed. Now, Apple will offer Apple Music-specific news within a dedicated channel on its Apple News app.

Apple News users can search for "Apple Music" in the search tab and follow the new channel. It will host content surrounding artist interviews, weekly playlist selections, and more from the Apple Music Radio stations.

As pointed out by MacStories, the relationship appears to be one-way. The Apple Music channel in Apple News links to albums and videos found in the Apple Music app, but Apple Music doesn't surface any news content.

The new channel appears to be relatively new with only a handful of stories dating back about one week. Apple may want to ramp up its available content before making an official announcement.

Apple has multiple streams of editorial content strewn about the web. The Apple Newsroom already has its own channel in Apple News, but Apple TV+ announcements are still siloed to a specific Apple website. Also, the App Store Today tab is the only way to view Apple-made editorials about app content. Hopefully the Apple Music channel is a sign that Apple wants to integrate more of its editorial content within Apple News.