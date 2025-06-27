 
Affiliate Disclosure
If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Read our ethics policy.

Meta wants to upload every photo you have to its cloud to give you AI suggestions

Amber Neely |

Image credit: Meta

Meta's latest feature gives Facebook the power to continuously upload your private photos to its cloud — even the ones you never intended to share. Here's how to stop it.

In a time where internet users are goaded into giving away their data to nearly every company, Meta has decided to take it several steps further. It wants you to give Facebook access to your entire camera roll and allow it to upload your photos to its cloud.

The "feature," spotted by TechCrunch has recently begun rolling out to users. When creating a story, a prompt pops up and asks users to opt into "cloud processing."

While that sounds innocuous enough, it becomes less so once you read what Meta means by that. In its own words, it says:

"To create ideas for you, we'll select media from your camera roll and upload it to our cloud on an ongoing basis, based on info like time, location, or themes."

While it claims that the images won't be used for ad targeting, it still doesn't make us feel particularly good. Even more so when you delve into the Meta AI terms of Service and see their liability clause.

If you opt into this new feature, just remember that you're giving Meta full access to all the images on your camera roll, including ones you most definitely don't want anyone else to see. And not only are you giving it access, you're giving it the right to upload those images into its cloud.

Considering Meta's history with protecting user data, we'd strongly suggest opting out of cloud computing. After all, it was less than a year ago that we found out Meta had been storing over half a billion users' passwords in plain text.

And, considering Meta also owns Instagram, it wouldn't be unheard of for the changes to apply to Instagram as well. If you use either app, be sure you read any pop-up feature opt-ins — companies frequently try to downplay the extent to which they'll use your data.

Three smartphone screens display Facebook's story creation and privacy settings, including text and toggle options for camera roll suggestions and cloud processing. How to revoke Facebook's cloud processing permissions

In the event that you — or someone you know — opts in and wants back out, you can revoke consent at any time. Here's how to do it:

Important: These settings can only be modified on a mobile device, like your iPhone, via the Facebook app. You cannot revoke permissions from a desktop browser.

How to revoke Facebook cloud processing permissions on iPhone

  1. Open the Facebook app
  2. At the top of the screen, tap +
  3. Tap Story
  4. In the top right corner, tap the Settings cog
  5. At the bottom of the screen, tap Camera roll settings
  6. Toggle off Get creative ideas made for you by allowing camera roll cloud processing

10 Comments

mrstep 16 Years · 541 comments
About

Lol, I remember Facebook asking for users email account info and passwords during account creation so they could secretly scan their entire mail history and get information about all of their contacts.  Anyone using a Meta app or service should expect to be the product. Google as well.

8 Likes · 0 Dislikes
anthogag 3 Years · 93 comments
About

I don't use any services Meta offers and I get by just fine. People should dump all Meta services to protest Meta's relentless advance towards destroying data privacy. Meta is most likely feeding all the data they can get to further their AI research. Eventually they will try to use your data against you.   

7 Likes · 0 Dislikes
charlesn 12 Years · 1516 comments
About

anthogag said:
I don't use any services Meta offers and I get by just fine. People should dump all Meta services to protest Meta's relentless advance towards destroying data privacy. Meta is most likely feeding all the data they can get to further their AI research. Eventually they will try to use your data against you.   

AMEN. I cannot believe the idiots buying Meta's Dumb Glasses. Oh yes, sign me up to give the biggest corporate abuser of consumer privacy--a business for which abuse of consumer privacy is a foundation of its business model--complete access to what I see, say and hear in my life. Yeah, definitely, I wanna pay for that privilege. Meta Dumb Glasses no longer allow you to opt out of having your voice recordings stored on Meta servers--nothing nefarious about that!--and the same is true for video and still photographs unless you disable the "Hey, Meta..." voice activation, which of course puts a major hit on the useful functionality of the glasses. This is Meta's idea of "consumer choice" -- turn the product you just bought from us into near useless crap OR give us access to the cameras and allow us to store what you see, record and photograph. 

5 Likes · 0 Dislikes
libertyandfree 12 Years · 231 comments
About

 Never trust the Zuckerberg with anything so important and private. 

3 Likes · 0 Dislikes
JamesCude 4 Years · 112 comments
About

In other news, grandma what big teeth you have.

4 Likes · 0 Dislikes
Read More on our Forums ->
 

Top Stories

article thumbnail

Countdown to Prime Day: Grab steeper Apple savings
article thumbnail

Apple: EU App Store micromanagement demands are illegal, fights $570M fine
article thumbnail

Apple Product identifiers have leaked every Mac release through 2026
article thumbnail

What the iPhone 17 Pro looks like with moved MagSafe & Apple logo
article thumbnail

Tim Cook isn't going to get fired, and Steve Jobs isn't rolling over in his grave
article thumbnail

Photos iOS 26 vs iOS 18: Small changes, huge impact
article thumbnail

Lowest price ever: Apple Watch Ultra 2 plunges to $649 for Prime Day
 