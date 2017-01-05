Apple confirms plans for first South Korean retail store in Seoul

Following rumors that Apple was scouting locations for its first flagship store in South Korea, the company on Thursday posted retail hiring notices and confirmed that it indeed plans to open a brick-and-mortar outlet in the country.





Apple published a total of 15 retail job listings to its corporate website today seeking candidates for the Apple Store Leader Program, business managers, Genius Bar staff and marketing, among other positions.As expected, the job postings seek employees for an outlet in South Korea's capital of Seoul. The city also happens to be the hometown of Apple ally and competitor, Samsung."We're excited about opening our first Apple Store in Korea, one of the world's economic centers and a leader in telecommunication and technology, with a vibrant K-culture," Apple said in a statement on Friday, local time. "We're now hiring the team that will offer our customers in Seoul the service, education and entertainment that is loved by Apple customers around the world."Apple has not officially stated where it plans to build its first Korean flagship, but Reuters points to Yonhap News Agency coverage claiming construction is already underway in a southern district of Seoul. That report, also filed on Friday, suggests work at the site will be completed in November. Previous rumors suggested Apple was looking at sites in Gangnam and the busy Garosu-gil shopping street.For Apple, a brick-and-mortar outlet in Seoul represents more than an opportunity to grow international sales. A retail presence in Samsung's backyard could go a long way in winning mindshare in the South Korean market, which is currently served by third-party resellers and Apple's online store.