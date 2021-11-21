Apple repairing certain iPhone 12 models sold in UAE over sound fault [u]

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

An unknown number of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models sold in the United Arab Emirates have been affected by an issue with an audio component.and Apple has recently continued the program in the country.

"Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module," Apple said in a statement reported by Khaleej Times. "Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021."

While Apple has not indicated how many devices this affects, it has told users how to check whether the issue is affecting to their iPhone.

"If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service," says Apple. "Apple or an Apple authorized Service Provider will service eligible devices, free of charge."